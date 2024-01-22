Actor Jamie Dornan suffers symptoms of heart attack in Portugal

MIAMI.- He actor Jamie Dornan, who played Christian Gray in Fifty Shades of Grey, was rushed to a hospital after experiencing symptoms of a heart attack for a few hours. vacation in Portugal. The information was revealed by his friend Gordon Smart.

During his participation in the BBC program The Good the Bad and the UnexpectedSmart explained that the incident occurred on January 12, after the group they were with came across processionary caterpillars, which can cause rashes, pain in the skin, eyes, throat and even poisoning due to whoever touches them. that its villi contain an irritating protein.

Dornan began to feel unwell, experiencing tingling in his left arm and down to his hand, and he also had a very high heart rate. The actor had barely been in Portuguese territory for a day.

just a scare

Upon his arrival, the actor had been playing golf, during which time he also suffered a intoxicacin. Both the Fistty Shades of Gray co-star and Smart presented the same symptoms.

However, both received the proper treatment and the episode remained in the past for both of them.

Recently, Dornan was selected as an ambassador for the Loewe brand.

During Paris Fashion Week, Jamie was seen attending the fashion house’s show with his wife Amelia Warner. His attendance shows that it was just a scare and he has already recovered.

Jamie Dornan is also part of the second season of the HBO Max series The Tourist, which premieres on January 24. The production tells the story of a man who wakes up in the Australian desert and remembers absolutely nothing.