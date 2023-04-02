5 reasons to BUY the new Honda HR-V

The new Honda HR-V was launched at the end of 2022 in versions equipped with the 1.5 turbo engine of 177hp and the 1.5 aspirated one, of 126hp, the same as in the Honda City. But, in addition to the new engines, the SUV won a new generation, which is more equipped and spacious.

O Canaltech spent a lot of time with the two most equipped versions of the SUV, with both engines, and today it lists 5 reasons that can lead you to buy the new Honda HR-V.

5. Honda Sensing

Honda Sensing, a package with driver assistance and active safety technologies from the Japanese automaker, is present in all versions of the Honda HR-V.

With it, the SUV has features such as frontal collision alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive autopilot, lane departure alert with active correction, lane centralizer and automatic high beam switching – in addition to Lane Watch, a camera which shows the blind spot on the right side.

4. Internal Space

In the previous generation, the Honda HR-V was already a reference in internal space within the compact SUV segment. In its new generation, this has gotten even better and this feature can attract customers even from larger models, such as the Jeep Compass and the Volkswagen Taos.

The wheelbase follows the same as the old model, with 2.61m, but the measures, in general, have increased. Now, the SUV is 4.38m long, 1.79m wide, and 1.59m high. Internally, we feel that there is a greater use of space, especially in the lateral aspect.

3. Reliability

Honda has always been very successful in Brazil, not only because of the high quality of its cars, but also because it has one of the best after-sales services in the market, in addition to the extreme reliability that its vehicles offer. It is very common for brand models to stay with the same owner for many years, easily exceeding 100,000 km of use.

2. Consumption in both versions

Both in the Turbo version and in the aspirated version, the new Honda HR-V did well in terms of consumption averages. Check out our measurement with gasoline:

Honda HR-V EXL 1.5: 11.7 km/l city and 16.2 km/l highway

Honda HR-V Touring 1.5 turbo: 9.9 km/l in the city and 15.3 km/l on the highway

1. Performance and handling

The new 1.5 turbo engine that equips the Advance and Touring versions of the Honda HR-V gives it a vigor far above what the aspirated 1.5 provides, placing the SUV as one of the coolest and most enjoyable to drive. Here, we have a propeller (which is now flex) of 177hp and 24.5 kgf/m of torque, always with a CVT exchange that simulates seven gears.

The accelerations are very strong and the retakes are very safe. Not to mention the adjustment of the suspension of the turbo versions, which manages to combine comfort and relative sportiness. The HR-V is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting to drive SUVs on the market.