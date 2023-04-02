5 worst Samsung phones in 2023

A Samsung is one of the most popular mobile phone brands around the world, but not all models are created equal in terms of quality. It can be difficult to determine which is the best choice for you, but if you want to avoid a headache, the web workshop listed the five worst cell phones Samsung to buy in 2023. From performance issues to off the curve price, see the models to avoid at all costs.

Galaxy A03 Core: horrible processing

Galaxy A03 Core

Unless you’re looking for a cell phone to just check the time, open the calculator and answer phone calls, run away from the Galaxy A03 Core. The device was launched in 2021 to serve the least demanding audience possible, but we do not recommend this model even for those who just want to use WhatsApp.

This happens because it comes with the processor Unisoc SC9863A, a very weak model for today, with a maximum speed of 1.5 GHz. Also, he has memories of only 2 GB of RAM e 16 GB or 32GB of storage. That is, this limited space will not let you store many files on your cell phone, which will make WhatsApp simply crash and you will want to throw your cell phone against the wall.

Galaxy A53: sucks for games

If you want to play on your cell phone, run away from the Galaxy A53 5G. Launched more or less a year ago, the device even has interesting specifications, such as IP67 certificationbodies Super AMOLED com 120Hz refresh rate e 64 MP camera. However, it leaves a lot to be desired when its performance in games or more demanding tasks is put to the test.

The Galaxy A53 5G passed the tests by Oficina da Net and therefore we can guarantee what we are talking about. the processor Exynos 1280from Samsung itself, disappointed in all the games tested, getting a bitter stamp DOES NOT WHEEL even in Free Fire Max. So, don’t want to serve as a punching bag for your enemies and look for other cell phone models to play without having a headache.

Galaxy S20 FE: It was once good













The Galaxy S20 FE was once a consumer dream for many people. Until last year, it was possible to find offers from this guy for an incredible R$ 1,700. a cell phone with Snapdragon 865, 6GB of RAM memory, 256GB of storagebodies Super AMOLED with rate of 120 Hz and excellent cameras for taking pictures of anything, anytime—it was definitely worth it.

However, all this glamor ended up making Brazilian sellers throw their price up there, precisely because of the high demand in the market. It was from that moment on that the Galaxy S20 FE ceased to be a good purchase option. After all, today it is already in its last months of support guaranteed by Samsung and its price has been in the range of R$ 2.300virtually the same price as newer models like the Galaxy S21 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE: processor leaves something to be desired













Oficina da Net compared the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE to answer which one would be the best purchase option. Unsurprisingly, you should imagine that we recommend buying the Galaxy S21 FE, a model launched in 2021 with a very high quality screen, excellent cameras and already compatible with 5G technology.

However, if you can get away from the Galaxy S21 FE, as well as the Galaxy S20 FE, I guarantee it would be the best option. The problem here is the same as the Galaxy A53: the processor. Samsung made a mistake once again when opting for its own processor, in this case the Exynos 2100. Because of this, it also failed our performance tests. In addition, its price today is in the range of R$ 2.500which is not worth it if you want a powerful device that can run everything you want.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: Doesn’t make up for the high price













Innovative, beautiful and a bad purchase option in 2023: this is the description of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Samsung is the pioneer in the folding smartphone market, being one of the companies that most innovate in durable technology that should not give the user a headache. However, this is not the case with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

It even has its qualities, such as a very functional screen, good performance, water resistance is an interesting option for those who want to increase productivity. However, the bad camera qualitya lack of an S Pen It’s from own loader in the box, do not compensate for the purchase of a product that costs today R$ 7.700. If you want a foldable smartphone, I advise you to wait a little while this technology matures.

So, do you agree with this list? Missing a model? Leave your comment!