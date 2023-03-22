6 surprise acts that we would like to see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

Almost! After much waiting, we are a few weeks away from the start of one of the most important and largest festivals in our country, Tecate Pa’l Norte. As always, they raffled off putting together a very raffled lineup, but this time we want to dive into the surprise acts that we would like to see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

And it is that as it is already a tradition, the most important festival of our country He always saves several bands and artists who were not on the poster but who undoubtedly drive the public crazy. It all started a few years ago with a small tent in the middle of the main stages, but now, Tecate Pa’l Norte’s surprise acts now have their own space in Fundidora Park.

After the cancellation of Blink-182, this is how the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 poster remained/Photo: Tecate Pa’l Norte.

These are the surprise acts that we would like to see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

Throughout ten editions we have had the chance to see all kinds of surprise acts in Tecate Pa’l Norte. From one hit 90s wonders like Lou VBga, Aqua, Vanilla Ice and Crazy Town, going through Village People, Emmanuel, Kumbia Kings, Big Boy, Moderatto and even Caballo Dorado. Any artist of the genre that comes to mind can be presented on this stage of the festival.

That is why on the way to a new edition of this great festival and playing fortune tellers, Here we tell you about six surprise acts that we would like to see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 this coming March 31, April 1 and 2 at Fundidora de Monterrey Park. So it’s time to break out and let our imagination fly. They are ready? Here we go.

Illustrative image of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023/Photo: Pa’l Norte

The Acostas

Ok, we will start strong with this list of surprise acts that we would like to see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. And it is that for many, The Acostas is one of the most famous groups in our country, who continue to enter this romantic wave with a tropical touch. Don’t play it, even if some deny it, at least they know a song from this bandot.

The Acostas have already played some big festivals in Mexico, but, Can you imagine how incredible it would be to see them on the surprise stage of Tecate Pa’l Norte? Surely songs like “I’m going to paint a heart”, “Against the dragon” and of course, “Like a novel” would sound very hard.

Vengaboys

As you may have already noticed, within the surprise acts that Tecate Pa’l Norte presents, there is always a nostalgia factor and in particular, they appeal a lot to the artists one hit wonders of the nineties. And of course that we would love to see neither more nor less than the Vengaboys putting together the party in Fundidora Park.

Even if you don’t know the name of this group from the Netherlands, We are sure that many have heard them, since they had several hits in the 90s, such as “Boom, Boom, Boom Boom!!”, “Up & Down” and “We Like To Party”. So it wouldn’t be unreasonable for them to be among the surprise acts of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, don’t you think?

Cristian castro

It is time to talk about a Mexican singer who in recent years has given the Internet of Things something to talk about, but without a doubt, we would see him as one of the surprise acts of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. Of course we are talking about Cristian Castro, who has a lot of shifts to win a complete set.

Y It doesn’t matter if it’s his “normal” show or with La Esfinge (his metal band), We are sure that the good Cristian would give a presentation to remember as a surprise act for Tecate Pa’l Norte to the rhythm of classics like “Por amarte así”, “No podrás”, “Azul”, “Es mejor así” and many more. And by the way, she could go out and sing the collaboration that she put together with Miranda!.

Chumbawamba

Let’s go back to the one hit wonders of the 90s to add Chumbawamba to our list of surprise acts we’d like to see at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. Without a doubt, this band should be part of the soundtrack of the decade, since their songs inevitably transport us to that time of youth and nostalgia.

And yes, of course, of all the songs that Chumbawamba released throughout his career, the one we would love to listen to and chant like there was no tomorrow would definitely be “Tubthumping” (whose title is harder to pronounce than make an equation). Of course, if they are included as one of the surprise acts of Tecate Pa’l Norte.

the daredevils

We are approaching the final stretch of this list of surprise acts that we would like to see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 with a group that needs no introduction, the very same daredevils. For a long time – and although many do not believe it – there are those who put them on the false posters of the festival, but it would not be crazy to see them on the surprise stage.

Los Temerarios are one of those Mexican bands that have classics that you inevitably knowsuch as “My life is you”, “Your last song”, “How I remember you” and yes, “Come because I need you”. And of course, if they were one of the surprise acts of Tecate Pa’l Norte, the entire Fundidora Park would go crazy.

Len

Last but not least, it’s time to talk about one of the surprise acts that we would like to see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that we are sure would fill the festival with good vibes: Len. And it is that the sound and attitude of this band makes our knees ache and takes us straight to the 90s.

During that decade they released several songs that remained etched in the minds of the chaviza. However, their biggest hit was “Steal My Sunshine” and the truth is, it would be an epic moment if they played it as a surprise act for Tecate Pa’l Norte. Who else would you add to the list?

It may interest you