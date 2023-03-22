Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta after 18 years of courtship

After 18 years of relationship, Laura Pausini married Paolo Carta, a guitarist who has accompanied her on all her tours and with whom she had her daughter Paola, who is currently 10 years old.

The interpreter of “En Cambio No” shared her happiness through her Instagram account where she accompanied the post with a series of photos of her wedding and with the legend “We have said yes” with a message in five languages, including Spanish .

The ceremony was held at Laura Pausini’s parents’ house, where her daughter Paola was her maid of honor and was in charge of bringing the rings to her parents as they had always dreamed of. Only the singer’s friends and family attended the wedding without knowing that it was her celebration, because Laura made them believe that it was just a meal to celebrate her 30-year career.

Laura and Paolo exchanged their vows with the song “Frente A Nosostros”, composed by them while their parents watched them intently.

A few years ago, the interpreter of “Amores Extraños” already had wedding plans with Carta, but the union had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celebrate your wedding with a tour

Laura Pausini is celebrating and to celebrate it she will travel the world with the #Laura30 tour where she will perform the best hits of her career, since she has not given concerts since 2019 and assures that it is one of the things she misses the most.

“It’s what I’ve missed the most these years. And when Paolo, from today my husband, and I thought about our honeymoon, just looking into each other’s eyes, we realized that the best way to celebrate and be truly happy was to return to the stage”, commented the singer.

So far there are no exact dates for their presentations in the country, but their representative assured that they will arrive in Mexico.