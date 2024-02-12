A 23-year-old young man of Cuban origin died while helping injured people in an accident on I-95

The young woman who died on Sunday while helping injured people in a multiple accident that occurred on I-95 was identified as Yanaisa Milagro Pulido, a 23-year-old Cuban American living in Miami.

Yanaisa, born in the United States, daughter of Cuban parentswas an emergency medical technician (EMT).

That day, around 4:00 am, he was returning home with a colleague after a day of work, when he saw two cars that had collided. She stopped and got out of her car to help the victims, but two other vehicles collided with one of the initially injured vehicles, which ended up running over the girl.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95north of State Road 84, and Fort Lauderdale.

“My co-worker, (the one) from the car that exploded, left yesterday from a shift where I was supposed to work with her. We were supposed to work together again, but at the last minute they changed me. I’m so shocked,” said rescuer Ti Deb on her Twitter account.

“Yanaisa was a hero and wanted to help people as I could. “Her dream was to be a first responder and save lives,” he said of her. Dayami Apaulazawho opened a petition in GoFundMe to raise funds for his funeral.

Pulido completed the Hialeah fire cadet course in 2019 and worked as a rescuer in Miami-Dade while attending school.

“She was a hard worker and worked as an EMT at Miami Dade Ambulance while she went to school. Everyone who knew her was a better person for it,” the text states.

“All Yanaisa wanted was to help people and save lives. We asked for help from the community he loved so much. Please help us honor this heroine,” the petition concludes.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tragedy began when the driver of a red 2019 Kia Forte crashed into a concrete median, after which it stopped in the middle of the road and blocked two center lanes.

A black 2015 Mercedes GLA250 hit the Kia and both cars were left on the road. It was then that Yanaisa came to help the drivers and possible affected passengers.

Then a 2015 silver Cadillac slowed down and managed to avoid hitting the two vehicles, but a black 2023 Lexus IS300, driven by a 19-year-old man, was unable to stop in time and crashed into the back of the Cadillac, which ran over it. to the rescuer.

A black 2016 Ford Explorer then crashed into the Kia, the concrete barrier and then the Cadillac.

The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene. of the accident, while his partner was seriously injured.

Friends and relatives expressed their pain at the loss of the brave and supportive young woman.

“There are no words to describe the pain that all of us who love you feel right now, how lucky God is to have you by his side. We love you very much, eleguasita, you are an example for everyone with your joy, your determination, your spirit of fighter. What a lucky mother to have a daughter like you. How lucky your little brothers, your grandmother, your grandfather, your friends and all of us who had the privilege of knowing you,” said the young Cuban Zailet Hernandez.

“This The 23-year-old girl you see here dedicated herself until the last moment to saving lives. I ask you to contribute what you can so that his family has a Holy burial, “he asked in his Facebook.

In total, the accident involved six vehicles and left three other people injured, including a seven-year-old child who was in critical condition. The highway closed for hours.