A children’s house collapses and the workers demand solutions from Cagliardi

Tired of not having an answer from the mayor Fabian Cagliardiworkers of the Casa del Niño “Hogar San Martín” in the city of Berisso initiated a retention of tasks in demand for building improvements. And they decided that the children should not go out into the yard since the poor condition of the walls represents a danger to everyone..

The claim by the work team before the Municipality has been going on for a long time, but according to reports from the Executive Department they have never responded.

“The union organization supports the measure of force by presenting the corresponding documentation and a meeting with the Executive Department was scheduled to solve the problems as soon as possible,” the Berisso Workers’ Union said when denouncing the incident.

The institution that boys and girls from the city attend daily has leaks in the ceiling that caused the ceiling to fall and break in different spaces such as bathrooms, classrooms, the central hall and the dining room. In addition, on rainy days these leaks generate flooding.

The walls of the patio where the boys and girls go out to play every day are in very poor condition, so it was decided that they should not go out as they represent a danger to everyone.

Added to this is the fact that there has been no water supply for the last few days and with the high temperatures it becomes impossible to carry out daily tasks.