A fan of Estudiantes denounced that he was beaten during the gymnastics celebrations

the victory of Gym about Students, In a new edition of the classic from La Plata, it provoked the hubbub and tripero celebration displayed in different parts of the city. However, this faded into the background when the violence he was the protagonist again.

In the last hours, a Pincha fan reported on his social networks that after the decline of the massive celebration at the corner of 7 and 50, an alleged group of Lobo fans would have beaten him for wearing a León shirt while eating at a local 8th street.

You can’t even go out with the shirt of the club you’re a fan of because you don’t know when you might come across a sick person and he’ll hit you from behind.

Folklore no longer exists in the city, you have correct people with whom you can sit down and talk

+ — матияѕ⁷ (@matilucentini1) March 20, 2023

“You can’t even go out with the shirt of the club you’re a fan of because You don’t know when you can come across a sick person who comes to hit you from behind”expressed Matías Lucentini and continued: “Folklore no longer exists in the cityyou have correct people with whom you can sit down to talk (as I do inside McDonalds) and you have misfits who think they are pijudos for coming to hit from behind”.

“We have to rethink many things as a society, so we are not going anywhere and misfortunes will continue to happen”, he wrote at the end of his complaint via networks. Following this, she published on her Instagram images of how her face was after the blows received. At the moment, those responsible have not been identified.