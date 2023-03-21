Alberto reappeared and spoke with a campaign tone: “We are not all the same”

“We are not all the same. The lack of study of the other hurts us and the unattended health of the other also; and for others it is a market problem,” said President Alberto Fernández.

And he did it in his first public appearance after the root block that was performed last Thursday due to a herniated lumbar disc.

Fernández appeared today in Merlo, Buenos Aires province, to inaugurate the School of Health Sciences that will start operating on the new campus of the Universidad Nacional del Oeste (UNO).

In this context, the president highlighted the importance of public education and health and pointed out against the opposition: “We had to face a debt that should never have been taken, we had a pandemic, a war, a drought.”

In the midst of electoral speculation, he made a speech that reflected a campaign tone: “Those who say that hospitals should not be built because there are no doctors, that universities are superfluous because the children of the poor do not study, those take our breath away But don’t be discouraged.”

In addition to targeting the opposition and the past management of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires, he left an internal message. “I want them to perceive and see why this discouragement threatens credibility in politics because we feel that the cause of everything that happens is politics. Politics makes a lot of noise, it’s true, and I try to close my ears to the noise of politics and I try to listen to the murmur of the people.”