Las Adelitas: This is the new Interior Circuit-Gran Canal vehicular bridge

This March 20 the government of Mexico City inaugurated the new vehicular bridge Interior Circuit-Gran Canal that connects the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office with the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office.

This new point incorporates the Servant of the Nation Metropolitan Axis with the Grand Canal and the Oriente Río de los Remedios Peripheral.

Photo: @Finanzas_CDMX

The authorities made the decision to call it “Las Adelitas”. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

The new vehicular bridge Interior Circuit-Gran Canal

According to the authorities of Mexico City, this new vehicular bridge will make it easier to access the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, which is in the State of Mexico.

This bridge is one way and starts on Interior circuit at the height of Ceramic street, in the 2nd Tramo 20 de Noviembre neighborhood, of the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office. This in a west-east direction.

The bridge goes over Avenida Gran Canal de Desagüe, at the height of Calle Pesos, in the Ex Escuela de Tiro neighborhood, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. In a south-north direction.

Photo: CDMX Government

The recently inaugurated project has an area of ​​more than 3 thousand square meters and a length of 549 meters, with a capacity of 2 thousand 400 cars per hour.

The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, explained that it will be possible to save between 20 and 40 minutes to cross the Circuit to the State of Mexico. It will also be a road to connect Venustiano Carranza with Gustavo A. Madero and in general it will serve to go to Ecatepec.

