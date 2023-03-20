Viral: showed how to save mobile data on the cell phone with just a few steps and in less than a minute

An instagramer showed a hidden function, which will make you stop spending network internet while you are connected to WiFi. How is it done?

The cost of the plans in the telephone companies, the speed of the internet in our smartphone and the lack of Wi-Fi service in different places, cause us to limit the consumption of our cell phone mobile data and use them in almost essential moments.

Contrary to popular belief, The fact of using the Wi-Fi connection and -at the same time- keeping the mobile data on will also spend a good portion of the gigabytes that we have with our original pack on our phone line.

He explained how to save data and went viral

The journalist Fernando Carolei is dedicated to the creation of content on social networks and provides information about the tech world or to improve social networks. On this occasion, he decided to reveal a hidden function of the cell phone to save mobile data while we are connected to the Wi-Fi network.

“Do you feel that your data does not last at all and you are on Wi-Fi all the time? You’re going to have to turn this off, so they last longer.”, start the manager of the Instagram account @fercarolei. And he warns: “It’s a long process, be patient.”

In a short tutorial, Carolei points out: “On your Android, you’re going to go to settings. Under ‘settings’ you’re going to go to the bottom of everything, where it says ‘about phone.’ cell phone, but I’m interested in the ‘build number and here comes the magic’.

To continue the process, you must proceed to unlock a function. In this regard, the instagramer explains: “They will enter the ‘developer menu’. To enter that menu, you have to tap 7 times on ‘build number’ and there they will put their security pin. Once you’ve done that, you’re going to go back and down to everything, where it says ‘about phone’, it’s ‘developer options’. Inside that option you’re going to find ‘mobile data always on’, turn that off and go to be saving data”.





This is a fairly simple procedure, which will allow you to save several gigabytes of internet on any Android smartphone and will prevent you from having to re-contract an extra amount to the telephone company of which you are a customer.

Why do you have to deactivate your cell phone WIFI when you leave your house?

Although cell phones allow us to be always connected, receiving all notifications from both WhatsApp and social networks, it is important that when you leave your home, you deactivate the Wi-Fi on your device.

This action will, firstly, that the battery does not wear out quickly and so it can continue to be used for a longer time.

But the key reason is that having the Wi-Fi option enabled on the street can also bring other inconveniences: If the cell phone has this function turned on, it will allow it to connect to open networks, exposing your personal data and IP address to third parties., something that implies a risk to the security of the device. It is always recommended to connect to trusted networks and at best to have a VPN to fully protect your data.

According to the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE), it is recommended that “if you can avoid it, do not connect to open wireless networks.” The reasons he gives is that “both the administrator and some of the connected users can use techniques to steal information from us.”