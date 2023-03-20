Former CEO of Aras celebrates a year on the run

Chihuahua.— To find the whereabouts of Armando Gutiérrez Rosas, former CEO of Aras, the FGE offered a reward of 5 million pesos, but to date only three people have been arrested, against whom there are more than 2,100 legal complaints.

On March 19, 2022, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) obtained the arrest warrant against Armando Gutiérrez Rosas and since then he has been a fugitive from justice; To find his whereabouts, the FGE offered a reward of 5 million pesos, but to date only three people have been arrested, against whom there are more than 2,100 legal complaints.

Gutiérrez is “duly located” and his capture may soon be carried out with the support of other institutions, declared the State Attorney, César Jáuregui Moreno, a month ago, ruling out that Interpol had stopped looking for the fugitive from justice.

The company Aras accumulates 6,698 complaints of fraud against it and it is expected that in the coming days the existing complaints will be prosecuted in the Western Zone District Prosecutor’s Office, which groups 277 complaints, in addition to another 450 corresponding to the Morelos Judicial District, thus that almost three thousand processed would be reaching.

Up to now, Sergio Armando GC, Diana Ivonne CP, and Óscar Gonzalo HM, former employees of the company, who appeared for the first time before the judge on April 6, have been detained and are close to complying a year detained.