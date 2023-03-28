Nuclear weapons in Belarus: Joe Biden considers the deployment wanted by Vladimir Putin “dangerous”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow will deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally, Belarus. “These are dangerous words and it is concerning,” said Joe Biden.

Joe Biden said Tuesday that the announcement by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of a deployment of “tactical” nuclear weapons in Belarus was “dangerous”.

“These are dangerous words and it is worrying,” said the American president at the White House.

Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally, Belarus, located at the gates of the European Union.

“The EU stands ready to react with new sanctions”

This announcement came more than a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders both Russia and Belarus and whose army has so far managed to counter the advance of forces from Moscow.

Washington however indicated Sunday by the voice of a spokesperson to have “no indication” that such a transfer took place. “They haven’t done it yet,” Joe Biden repeated on Tuesday.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell warned this Sunday that the EU was “ready” to adopt new sanctions against Belarus if this country deployed Russian nuclear weapons on its territory.

“Belarus’ hosting of Russian nuclear weapons would be an irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security. Belarus can still stop this, it’s its choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions.” , said Josep Borrell.