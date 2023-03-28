In an act affected by the electoral climate, the widening of 32nd avenue was inaugurated

The Governor, Axel Kicillof, and the Minister of Public Works of the Nation, Gabriel Katopodis, toured this afternoon the work on the expansion of Avenida 32, in San Carlos, in the framework of an act that was crossed by a strong electoral climate, which included the participation of several pre-candidates for mayor.

It was the inauguration of a new urban corridor that links the western zone with the town of San Carlos, between streets 138 and 155. According to what was indicated by the Government, the works required an investment of 1,200 million pesos and consisted of the widening and concrete paving, as well as the construction and improvement of sidewalks, the central boulevard, ramps, drains, horizontal and vertical demarcation, enhancement of lights and traffic lights and shelters at bus stops.

During the act, Kicillof remarked that the work is part of the plan to “change the lives of the people of La Plata” through the urban connectivity program. And he pointed out that, at the same time, progress is being made with the project to build the descent of the Highway on avenue 520, which will allow it to be linked directly with route 2.

“This fundamental work is the result of the work that we are carrying out in the capital of our province to change the lives of the people of La Plata forever,” stressed Kicillof and added: “After a stage in which they tried to govern the province of Remotely controlled Buenos Aires, we are recovering the protagonism of the city of La Plata and the pride of being from Buenos Aires”.

For his part, Katopodis highlighted that “this work that we are inaugurating today marks the formula and model that we choose to follow: we are going to guarantee that they do not destroy the life and hope of all Argentines again.” “We work together with a Governor who represents what we want for the Province and what we are going to continue building in every corner of Argentina,” he added.

As was published yesterday, Mayor Julio Garro stated: “This work that all La Plata residents can enjoy today, in order to travel safer and save time to go to work or get home sooner, is the result of listening to the neighbors and make their demands and needs come true.

In this sense, he stressed that “the articulation with the national government allowed us to respond and attend with this work the need of two very important towns in the west of our city such as San Carlos and Melchor Romero.”