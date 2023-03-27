Judicial reform contested in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu is “pushed by his right wing”, says a researcher

Israel’s prime minister sacked his defense minister on Sunday, as major protests against judicial reform hit the country. This is one of the most right-wing reforms in Israel’s history.

For Thomas Vescovi, historian, independent researcher specializing in Israel and writer, guest Monday March 27 of franceinfo, the fact that there is “Blockages across the country” can be explained in particular because the judicial reform plan wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu “wasn’t really announced during the campaign”some supporters of the Israeli Prime Minister have therefore “the impression of having been blown away”. Benjamin Netanyahu “is now pushed by his right wing”says the researcher.

franceinfo: Are strikes frequent in Israel?

Thomas Vescovi : No, it’s not common in Israel. There are blockades all over the country to the point that the Israeli police announced on Sunday that they could no longer control the situation, which is to say how chaotic the situation is. The speech of Israeli President Isaac Herzog had the effect of galvanizing the crowd since he proposed a compromise plan to review the judicial system but without taking into account the totality of Netanyahu’s reform and there was an end not to be received by the government. You should know that this project to reform the judicial system is an old project of Benjamin Netanyahu. He is now pushed by his right wing (the Israeli extreme right) which still has 14 deputies in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) and which does not want to give in and which even pushes to go towards repression against the demonstrators.

So what options does the Prime Minister have now?

So he is left with two options: ask for a suspension of the judiciary to keep his allies inside while trying to calm the streets and hope people get bored, or reach a coalition agreement with other opposition parties. but there, there is such anger against the policy put in place by the Prime Minister that there is little chance that a unity government can take place.

This far-right alliance wants to move towards a state that would no longer be “Jewish and democratic” but only “Jewish” Thomas Vescovi, historian, independent researcher specializing in Israel at franceinfo

How do you explain that Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech is postponed on this subject?

Benjamin Netanyahu especially does not want to return to an electoral cycle. The polls would indicate a potential defeat, there would be no parties strong enough to make a real coalition. It should also be known that the Prime Minister is under the influence of a triple trial for corruption and he wishes to keep his post so as not to go before the judges. Regarding this reform, since 2009 and his successive terms as Prime Minister, he had always attacked the Supreme Court, it was a ritual, by limiting his powers. But there, it is much deeper. We had this plan which, moreover, had not really been announced during the campaign, hence the fact that there are so many Israelis mobilized, including among the supporters of Netanyahu and the Likud who have the impression of having been blown away. Some also have the impression that Benjamin Netanyahu had made an alliance with the extreme right to govern but that he would manage to control them. However, there we see that he has absolutely no control over them. This far-right alliance wants to move towards a state that would no longer be “Jewish and Democratic” but only “Jewish”, which worries the Israelis and even beyond the political fields.