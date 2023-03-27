“Right at the top of the list of priorities”: Wegner wants to make Berlin climate-neutral as quickly as possible

Despite the failed referendum on Sunday, Berlin CDU leader Kai Wegner sees climate protection as one of the most important tasks for the desired black-red coalition government. “The upcoming coalition of CDU and SPD puts climate protection at the top of their list of priorities,” Wegner told the Tagesspiegel on Monday.

“We are determined and confident to make Berlin carbon neutral as soon as possible,” he said. However, it is of the utmost importance to take people with you. Because climate protection not only affects the environment, but also the quality of life in Berlin. “Therefore, the coalition will also ensure that climate protection remains affordable for all Berliners,” said Wegner, who wants to become Berlin’s new governing mayor.

He did not provide any precise information on how faster and affordable climate protection can be achieved. He only referred to the climate protection special fund announced by the CDU and SPD. This would finance measures such as energy-efficient building refurbishment, massive investments in the charging infrastructure and the switch to renewable energies, said Wegner, without becoming more specific.

On Sunday, the referendum, which wanted to commit Berlin to climate neutrality by 2030, failed because of the necessary quorum of 25 percent yes votes. Wegner still sees the order for more climate protection as a given. “This is not a no to climate protection, but a no to false promises,” he said.

Giffey looks at outskirts

SPD leader Franziska Giffey, currently the governing mayor, made a similar statement. She said that, above all, there was a need for more offers for people in the outskirts: “The Berliners in the outskirts also want climate-friendly politics,” she said. The new state government will “work harder than before” to create more offers for them, she announced. The outlying districts had voted against the referendum by a majority.

Green parliamentary group leader Bettina Jarasch said on Monday in the direction of the CDU and SPD that providing a few billion in a special fund is not enough, but that it must be about implementation. “We will also see whether it is really additional money that is being invested or whether it is being deducted from other parts of the budget,” announced Jarasch.

The topic of climate protection mobilizes people, but also polarizes them – and more so than might have been expected. “We noticed that during the election campaign. We have to end this kind of polarization, especially when it comes to goals that should be agreed upon in a broad consensus,” said the Greens parliamentary group leader.

The climate issue is now on the political agenda and the Senate is now under more pressure to act. Lena Partzsch, Berlin political scientist

According to the Berlin political scientist Lena Partzsch, Sunday’s referendum puts pressure on state politics: “The climate issue is now on the political agenda, and the Senate is now under more pressure to act,” said the climate policy expert and professor at Freie University. “We have to act now and can’t wait any longer,” she appealed to those responsible.

more on the subject “There were only threats that caused fear” The climate referendum campaign in Berlin has been criticized Berlin districts after the referendum What next in the climate crisis? Berliners reject stricter climate protection The CDU and SPD still want to do more for it

For the CDU and SPD, meanwhile, the week of decision is coming up. The parties want to conclude the coalition negotiations on Friday and present their coalition agreement at the beginning of next week. The chief negotiators met for the sixth time on Monday. Another three rounds are planned up to and including Friday. On Thursday, the umbrella groups want to discuss, among other things, climate protection and mobility issues. (with dpa)

To home page