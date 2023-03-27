A man with a Halloween mask breaks into Scholz’s apartment building

This is reported by the “Spiegel”. Accordingly, the burglar disguised himself with a Halloween mask and wore gloves and a headlamp during his project.

Attempting to break into one of the Apartments of the apartment building, the perpetrator was noticed by a resident. He then fled. According to the “Spiegel”, Scholz has been living with his wife in the Potsdam apartment building since 2021. However, he was on the road at the time of the crime.

Police spokeswoman: “Tenants from Scholz’s apartment building alerted us”

The spokeswoman for the police headquarters in Brandenburg said on “Bild” request: “On Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m., a tenant from Scholz’s apartment building alerted us that someone wanted to break into his apartment. We drove there immediately, but the perpetrator fled as soon as he was noticed. Our officers searched for clues at the crime scene and secured the surveillance camera recordings. The pictures show that he was wearing a mask. We’re investigating an attempted break-in now. We have also arranged for an increased patrol of the house and its surroundings.”