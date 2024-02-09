A model defends Walker: 98% of Premier footballers are unfaithful

The reactions surrounding Kyle Walker’s double life have not stopped happening since it became known that the Manchester City defender had two romantic relationships simultaneously. The British footballer, who had two children with his lover and is on his way to the fourth with his wife, has found in the Italian model Paola Saulino to an unexpected defender.

The transalpine mannequin has said in an interview in the Daily Star that there are many more Premier League footballers in the same situation as Walker. And, to affirm it, it is based on his own experience. Many footballers contact me through private messages on Instagram, even with a simple hello to start the conversation..

Of all those who have written to him, he established a relationship with three of them. Then I found out that they were engaged or married. I was disappointed, but as long as it is clear that I also had a relationship with them. Saulino said about a year ago that she had had an affair with a Chelsea footballer who used her to cheat on his girlfriend.

His sympathy for Walker

Although she is not shy about describing Walker’s behavior as horrible, the model has no qualms about confessing that she is not surprised and that she empathizes with him. I think betrayal is something very natural in life. Maybe it just has a bad reputation, but it is normal that we can want other things in life. Why shouldn’t it be the same in love? I sympathize with him because 98% of footballers do this. Maybe without creating a parallel life, but it is very easy to have two or three wives and children scattered around.

Related news

In fact, despite the horrible nature of his actions, Saulino has praised Walker for the way he apologized, taking responsibility for his mistakes and taking responsibility for his decisions, which he said he made alone, without involving his daughters and trying to be honest. respectful with them and defend their legitimate children. cI believe that Kyle must be a loving, romantic and loyal guy to that point to have that kind of relationship with his childhood love, he has settled before emphasizing how difficult What in his opinion is trusting a footballer.

A referendum and the oral sex tour

Paola Saulino is one of the best-known models in Italy for the surprising promise she made in 2016 during the proposed referendum with Matteo Renzi. The mannequin promised sexual favors to men who voted no in an election that led to the resignation of the prime minister.