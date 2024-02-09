Estopa sparks controversy over the use of AI on the cover of his latest album

This weekend is marked on the calendar of the Muoz brothers with indelible ink: on Friday they released their last song, The ranchand on Saturday they will perform at the gala of the Goya Awards held in Valladolid. And within this gale of appointments and joys have come across the flying stone of controversy, raised by the alleged use that Estopa had made of artificial intelligence for the cover of his latest album.

It all started with an image that the group shared to promote their new work and that was, clearly, made with this tool. The controversy broke out: There were comments on networks of users who did not favor the fact that they did not hire any illustrator. when, in addition, many will be followers of his music. In the first moment, David and JosephFar from rectifying, they compared AI with other tools that illustration professionals use. And the networks, which were already burning, ended up being consumed.

Many of his followers were reluctant and disappointed at this decision. Hours later, the group deleted the post and then published a new cover for Tow saying that it had been carried out by Jandi, his trusted illustrator. Hello everyone. Here we leave you the cover of EstopA drawn with all his heart by our lifelong illustrator, Maestro Jandi, after four months of work. We hope you like itthey left in writing.

The cover in question is a version of The Garden of Earthly Delights, by Hieronymus Bosch, which they announce as garden of malice. And, once again, controversy has broken out when many users consider that this image also comes from artificial intelligence and that they have only acted in this way to avoid getting hurt from this situation.

Along with this image, the group has apologized for all the commotion and has delved into what happened. Regarding our unfortunate post yesterday we apologize. We scratch ourselves too much. We were just defending our beloved author of all the covers (except the first), the Jandihave written, adding the following: I guess we explained ourselves poorly when talking about AI… It seemed like we had done it by clicking a button… and of course, no. He gave us that cover and as always we loved it.

In addition, he has dedicated a few words to all those professionals who have felt offended by his post. And above all, what we did not have the slightest idea about, due to our ignorance on this subject, is that there was this feeling and regret among the illustrators. We will learn next time, they have reflected. Then they say: Every new technology carries great responsibility.