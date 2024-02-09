Myriam Hernndez announces dates for her Invincible tour in the United States

MIAMI.- Myriam Hernandez announced that he will meet his audience again in the United States during his World Tour Invincible, which begins March 8 at the Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The award-winning performer noted that the repertoire will include Latin music hits.

Likewise, his staging will be marked with some of the pieces from his 2022 album, Synergy, as Until here, it’s already late, I love you, I love you; and some of their most recent album Taurus (2024) as the We have told each other everything, Invincible, Just take care and goodbye y With the five senses.

Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster. There are five dates that the artist has announced to bring her music to her fans.

After performing in New Jersey, travel to New York to sing on March 9 at the United Palace. On March 10 she will perform at the Lynn Auditorium in Massachusetts, on March 16 at the James L Knight Center in Miami, and concludes on March 17 at the Silver Spurs Arena at OHP in Kissimmee, Florida.

New CD

Regarding her new record production, the singer He points out that the name was born from his connection with the force that this word transmits to him.

“The word Taurus seems to me to be graphically imposing, powerful and as a concept it represents strength, passion and intensity with which I identify as a definition, because the truth is I don’t follow the zodiacal issue,” he commented.

Tauro was recorded with Jacobo Calderón, composer and producer of his latest releases, and had the participation of engineer Boris Milán. The production is now available on digital music platforms.

Taurus includes the four singles mentioned above, which have the romantic style that characterizes Myriam Hernández. Other topics of the project are: Like air, Tied, I got used to sleeping without you, For you for me, Damn nostalgia y T.

“My personality is printed on all my albums, but this album has a different impetus. There is the love of a couple but it also talks about vulnerability, courage, personal resurgence and self-love. Because in the romantic there is also care and affection.” which is as important as love,” the singer said in a statement.

“We have allowed ourselves the luxury of making two songs with a much more current flavor, but always with a romantic background and using melodies and lyrics that reach us. I think that both she and I agree in claiming that important role that our legacy has. and the Latin romantic song in particular. People want skin and feelings, humanity and depth in the songs,” said Jacobo Calderón from Madrid.

Return to Via del Mar

This 2024, Myriam also returns to Via del Mar, a city that has provided her with great support during her artistic career, and whose music festival has not only crowned her as one of the most prominent artists in the region; She has also been a jury and host of the popular meeting at Quinta Vergara for five years.

Now, the singer will perform at the Municipal Theater with two concerts next Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24. These presentations are also part of her tour.

Tickets are now on sale at Puntoticket.

In March, Myriam Hernndez will announce the rest of her tour to take to Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Panama, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay and Europe.