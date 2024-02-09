Mark Ruffalo unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

MIAMI.- Marck Ruffalo received your estrella in the prestigious Hall of Fame from Hollywood Boulevard. During the tribute, the 56-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife Sunrise Coigney, his children Keen, Bella and Odette Ruffalo, close friends and followers of his work on the big screen.

Excited, the star of Avengers, He remembered that it was at the age of 18 when he arrived in Hollywood with the desire to advance and grow as an acting professional. And, although he was nervous, he took on the challenge with determination and commitment.

Likewise, he expressed a few words to his family, especially his children, who have not followed their father’s career, but constantly accompany him. “My children, Bella, Keen and Odette, you taught me a lot about being a father, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star, for my entire family, in ways that you will not understand for some time.”

Mark Ruffalo and AP family Keen Ruffalo, Mark Ruffalo, Bella Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney attend a ceremony honoring Mark Ruffalo with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Los Angeles. AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision

Among the colleagues who addressed a few words to the actor were director David Fincher and actor Timothy McNeil.

But it was the presence of the actress Jennifer Garnerinvited as a speaker, who made the honoree and those present laugh.

Words by Jennifer Garner

Garner, his co-star in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going On 30, celebrated Ruffalo’s career and recalled some anecdotes about his time filming the film twenty years ago, especially revealing how the actor felt intimidated when they first rehearsed the choreography. from Thriller.

“I wonder if these esteemed ladies (Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Keira Knightley, with whom he starred in other projects) enjoyed Mark’s anxiety as much as I did. I wonder if he tried to abandon their films, as he did with ours. , after the first dance rehearsal Thriller, where Mark went from being surprised that we had to do this, restless and in dead silence, to saying, ‘Bro, this is not for me,'” he said with a laugh.

Mark Ruffalo y Jennifer Garner Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner during the ceremony honoring Ruffalo for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Los Angeles. AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision

“Working with you, Mark, is loving you, no matter what anyone tells me,” Garner added.

The actress also praised her work in the film Poor Things, a role that has led him to have an Oscar nomination. “Your work in Poor Things He deserves all the awards, all of them. But the real success is how excited and delighted we, your colleagues, are to cheer you on and celebrate you,” he said.

Ruffalo also dedicated a few words to Garner, with whom he also shared on the tape Adam Project from Netflix, expressing her joy at being the one who served as a speaker at the event.

“Jennifer, it’s been twenty years of everything. Having you there today and giving me a star has been so perfect, so beautiful and so moving… Thank you, old friend. Very grateful for your style, class and humor. You are one of the best people I know.” “I know,” he asserted.

The stars sealed the moment by reliving the choreography that earned Mark some frustrations.