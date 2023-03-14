A new power outage affects various areas of La Plata and the region: what does Edelap say?

Neighbors of La Plata expressed their discomfort due to the lack of light in a new day of intense heat marked by the red alert. In this context, from the company they indicated that everything is framed in a quarter with historical record temperatures as reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN), and that in this context the crews “They are working to provide a response and normalize the service in the shortest possible time”.

Neighbors of the area Parque Saavedra, Gorina, 1 y 60, 122 y 60, Villa Castels, La Loma, Plaza Azcuenaga reported power supply problems. Even in some of these points they assure that they have been without light for more than 24 hours.

Spokespersons for the firm told 0221.com.ar that many of these problems are due to high temperatures and ensured that “They are not chronic problems but short-term and contextualized in an extreme weather event that not only affects the region but the entire country”.

In turn, they argued that as reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) it is summer “hottest since 1961 with ten heat waves. In a context like this, occasional interruptions may occur in the home or area distribution network”, they completed.

The truth is that users from La Plata and the region They continue with the claims to the company so that the energy service works again as soon as possible.