A new record every year: Deployment statistics from the Dornbirn fire brigade

A record year for the fire brigade: The deployment statistics for 2022 were presented during the annual general meeting of the Dornbirn volunteer fire brigade.

It was another record year for the fire brigade, says commander Dr. Gerold Hämmerle: “The number of missions has risen to 680. This highest ever number of deployments is mainly due to the heavy rain event in August.”

The total hours of operations, training and events add up to an unbelievable number of over 37,000 hours, reports Mayor Dipl.-Vw. Andrea Kaufmann: “This volunteer work around the clock is simply impressive. Our fire brigade is not only well trained and professional, but also incredibly committed and I would like to thank each and every one of them for their personal commitment to our city! stand by the fire brigade.

680 firefighting operations

The Dornbirn fire brigade responded 680 times. This number is composed of 438 technical missions and 242 fire operations together.

Forest fire on the cart

August was particularly demanding for the emergency services. After a very dry summer, a forest fire broke out at Karren on August 18th. A lot of organizational talent, full commitment and good cooperation with mountain rescue, flight police and the cart track were required here. Despite the difficult situation, the fire was quickly and successfully fought. During the operation, rain set in, which had reached a hitherto unknown intensity by the next day.

Flood triggered 172 missions

The heavy rain event on August 19, with precipitation of up to 200 mm in less than 12 hours, triggered 172 flood operations in Dornbirn alone.

As a gas measurement and dangerous goods base, the Dornbirn fire brigade was called to some neighborly assistance. For this area, the more than 30-year-old “Hazardous Substances Vehicle” was replaced with a modern roll-off container last year. Dornbirn is now well prepared for the large area of ​​operation.

Strong fire brigade youth and new training

The growth in the youth fire brigade with 16 new members is very pleasing. Two people were able to transfer from the youth fire brigade to the basic training of the emergency team.