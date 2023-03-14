A member of the powerful Mulliez family dies in an avalanche in Savoie

Guillaume Mulliez, member of the powerful family of entrepreneurs in the North which owns Auchan and Decathlon, among others, died Monday in an avalanche in Modane (Savoie), we learned in the entourage of the family, confirming information of BFM TV.

Aged 61, Guillaume Mulliez was one of the descendants of Louis Mulliez, who was “one of the founders of the Association Familiale Mulliez ecosystem which led to the creation of Auchan”according to the entourage of the family.

He was a distant cousin of Gérard Mulliez, founder of Auchan, added this source.

The avalanche risk evaluated “at 4 out of 5”

The CRS of Modane confirmed to AFP a death in an avalanche on Monday, without details on the identity of the victim. “Four skiers were going from the Valfréjus resort towards the Vallée Etroite pass (Maurienne) to reach a refuge on the Italian side” when the avalanche happened, around 1 p.m. Monday, they said.

“A snowy mountain swathe left and they got caught in a lava flow at an altitude of 2,390 meters”continue the CRS. “One of the four hikers was buried and quickly found and brought out but unfortunately the doctor was unable to revive him”. “The Avalanche Risk Assessment Bulletin was 4 out of 5”they note.

After working for Phildar, the knitting yarn company founded in 1922 in Roubaix by Louis Mulliez, Guillaume Mulliez created Dimo ​​Software, a management software company for businesses.

With 22 billion euros in 2022, the Mulliez family ranked eighth among the largest French fortunes, according to Challenges.