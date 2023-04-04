A new tragedy in the Region due to traffic

In hours of noon yesterday, a tragedy moved the residents of Berisso.

The incident took place on Avenida Presidente Perón, at the height of Calle 136.

According to the official report, for causes that are yet to be determined, a head-on collision between two vehicles left one injured and one deceased.

A gray Renault Clio and a black Volkswagen Gol Trend participated in the accident.

Inhabitants of the area and occasional witnesses immediately called the Police and SAME upon realizing what had happened and verifying that there were people who needed assistance.

That city’s Patrol Command and medical personnel then arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

In this sense, it was verified that one of the drivers, the one from the black Trend, and his companion, aged 47 and 58 respectively, presented pain due to multiple traumatisms, for which they were urgently referred to the Mario Larraín Hospital.

Firefighters who also participated in the rescue used hydraulic tools to free them from the cabin.

Meanwhile, in the other vehicle it was seen that there was a person trapped, later identified as Gabriel López, who received the first assistance, although, despite the efforts of the professionals who took part in the operation, they could not save his life.

The UFI Nº 10 of Culpable Crimes of the Judicial Department of La Plata, in charge of Dr. Carlos Vercellone, intervened in the case.

The cause was labeled as “homicide and culpable injuries.”

It was the 22nd tragedy so far this year in the Region.

The statistics of fatal cases is headed by La Plata, although Berisso has already reported four events. Ensenada closes with two and also, with the same amount, an accident is recorded in the Pipinas area.

MIRACLE IN AIRPORT NEIGHBORHOOD

Traffic accidents do not give respite in La Plata and in the last hours a new incident, which did not end in the worst way, only by a miracle.

The event occurred in Barrio Aeropuerto, where a motorcyclist ended up under a bus.

The accident took place at 609 and 120, when a 17-year-old boy was aboard a red Keller model KN110 and, for reasons that are being investigated, collided with a bus on the East Line.

The driver of the bus, inmate 80, was a 28-year-old young man.

After the serious episode, a SAME ambulance arrived, which treated the motorcyclist and transferred him to the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

PATROL CAR IN RED

On the other hand, regarding an accident that involved a patrol car, on the General Belgrano and 426 roads, a filming of a video camera would be the first demonstration of how the accident occurred.

In this sense, according to that filming, you can see how the police vehicle crossed the intersection with the red traffic light.

Just at that moment, a car was trying to cross the road and there was a strong collision.

Both shots were left with severe damage to the bodywork, especially on the front, and three women needed medical assistance, including the two occupants of the official vehicle.

An important security operation was deployed in the area, which involved detours in traffic to allow the movement of rescuers and the work of Scientific Police experts.