A prosecutor from La Plata simulated a hanging in front of the jury to represent a femicide

The prosecutor of La Plata Victoria Huergo is in charge of accusing the only detainee for the alleged femicide of Maria Lujan Alva, the teacher who was found dead on February 4, 2019 at her home in the Buenos Aires town of Villa Elvira. With a beam and a noose around her neck, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office tried to demonstrate in front of a popular jury that the woman did not commit suicide and that the conditions of her death would indicate that she was murdered.

The staging of Huergo was carried out in the Criminal Court of La Plata, at the request of the lawyers Juan Pablo Mazzeo and Jesús Díaz, in charge of the defense of Luis Alberto Villa Baez (44)accused of murdering his partner and then trying to pass it off as a self-attack.

“I am sitting up, I am not short of breath, I have no problem speaking and I am not getting hypoxic. The chair, in the photos, does not appear as it was intended to be seen. I have no problem, it does not give me an impression. If you want, I’ll stay here for the rest of the trial,” said the prosecutor before the 12 popular jurors.

His theory was based on the position in which the body was found and in the wounds found after the death of the teacher, which were compatible with those of a crime. And he had the support of Mauricio Andres Ferrandez, a forensic doctor from the Scientific Police who performed the autopsy on the victim’s body: “The neck injury caught my attention, because it did not have characteristics of a hanged man like the one we usually see. The person was 1.70 meters tall and weighed 100 kilos. The heavier the body, the more chewed and deeper the lesion that remains on the neck, ”he explained.

The end of the trial is scheduled for this Friday, the day in which Villa Báez will declare, charged with the crime of “aggravated homicide by the relationship perpetrated by a man and mediating gender violence (femicide)”, and the last defense witnesses. Once the allegations have been read, the popular jury will define its verdict. and the judge Andrés Vitali will be in charge of determining the qualification and the penalty for the only suspect.

It should be remembered that The teacher was 40 years old when, on February 4, 2019, her partner said they found her dead at her home in Villa Elvira, at 79 between 8 and 9. The person involved told the police that the woman had committed suicide, but the investigation revealed that the scene had been altered and that the cause of María Luján’s death was mechanical suffocation. The defendant’s statement did not convince the investigators, who ordered his immediate arrest. villa stands detained in Olmos prison 4 years ago.