Rahm starts with loss to Fowler and Scheffler beats Riley – Hola News

Chicago (USA), Mar 22 (EFE).- The Spanish Jon Rahm started this Wednesday the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin (Texas, USA) with a defeat against Ricky Fowler, while Scottie Scheffler, number one in the world and current tournament champion, he beat Davis Riley.

Rahm, framed in group 2 along with Fowler, Billy Horschel, winner of the WGC in 2021, and Keith Mitchell, started the tournament on the wrong foot after resigning from The Players two weeks ago due to a health problem suffered after the first round.

The Spaniard won the first and third holes, but lost eight, eleven, twelve and fifteen to a Fowler who was returning to compete in the WGC-Dell Match Play for the first time since 2016.

His rivals, Horschel and Mitchell tied (9 to 9).

Scheffler, The Players champion and defending champion, started with a one-hole victory against Davis Riley in Pool 1.

His group is completed by Tom Kim and the Swede Alex Noren, with the former winning by two up and one to play.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, third favourite, won by three up and two by playing Scott Stallings, while Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy drew level.

The tournament, belonging to the world series, is the only one on the PGA calendar that is played under the ‘match play’ format with direct knockouts.

The clashes of the sixteen groups will take place until Friday, on Saturday the round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be played, while the semifinals, final and match for third place will be played on Sunday.