“Collaborative collections”: how is the new function of Instagram

Instagramreleased an update that again targets the shared activities between users: “Collaborative Collections”.

The latest news related to actions between two or more Instagram users is linked to Stories: the shared stories.

Collaborative Collections is wrapped up in a feature that mimics Pinterest, the platform that has allowed users to create and manage collections of images in separate categories since 2017.

Thus, users will be able to add up to 250 people to the same collectionwhere each one of them will be able to select posts from the feed that they want to store in that section, according to the international media outlet The Verge.

Instagram: how to save posts with friends

To use the Instagram function, you only have to follow these steps:

Click on the bookmark icon in the lower right corner of the post you want to save. Create a new collaborative collection. Choose a name for your section. Click on “Allow friends” to activate the option. You can also create a collaborative action from a chat, where anyone inside can add or delete images.

It is necessary to clarify that, in case a private account adds a photo or video to the collaborative collection, Only those followers of that person will be able to view it.

Also, if a user deletes a post that was previously added within the shared posts, Instagram will automatically remove it from the collection.

Source: Scope