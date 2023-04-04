A woman is said to have choked: Rapper Marteria was apparently briefly arrested in the USA

The rapper Marteria was apparently briefly arrested in the US state of North Dakota. That reports the mirror”. The musician – according to the allegation – is said to have choked a woman.

The Police Department in Charlotte in Mecklenburg County confirmed the incident to “Spiegel”. The magazine was also able to view the police file. The rapper can be clearly identified in a police photo.

Accordingly, Marteria, whose real name is Marten Laciny, was released on $5,000 bail; the hearing date is scheduled for April 18, 2023. The statements of the presumed victim are kept in the file as evidence; no other evidence is found in the file. It is the presumption of innocence.

Laciny has sold over three million records and is one of the most successful rappers in Germany. His albums have achieved multiple gold and one platinum status. Marteria has often shown himself to be socially committed in the past, including performing at a free concert against right-wing extremism as part of the #wirsindmehr campaign in Chemnitz.

On Instagram today, the rapper posted a story in which he hinted at a possible new album, but he did not comment on the allegations. At the request of “Spiegel”, the rapper’s lawyer said that Laciny would not comment. A request from the daily mirror is currently running.

