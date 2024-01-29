A woman who tried to kill her husband is arrested in Miami after receiving a postcard from an old lover

Last Sunday, Miami police arrested a 71-year-old woman who tried to kill her husband after a postcard arrived at her apartment from an ex-girlfriend the man had six decades ago.

According to statements collected by the police, the sender of the postcard had been an old girlfriend of the man, six decades ago, so this bothered the wife, Bertha Yalterwho tried to suffocate him with a pillow.

The man had “several serious bruises and open lacerations… as well as bite marks that were bleeding,” the aforementioned report states.

The couple, who reside in a gated community in the Eastern Shores area of ​​North Miami Beach, in Miami-Dade County, have been married for more than 50 years, collect Local 10 News.

The attacker was arrested at the apartment shortly after 3:40 p.m. Sunday, and police found video of the attack, records show.

Yalter, who is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, appeared before the judge on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older and tampering with a victim.