A3/A73 near Erlangen: Police count 14 accidents in 24 hours – collisions with enormous total damage

accidents were the last 24 hours on the A3 and A73 around Erlangen in the last 24 hours. Total occurred 14 traffic accidents. were four people slightly injured. The property damage is included at least 150,000 euros. Overall it was nine accidents involved minor collisionsn. This one also had no major traffic disruptions as a result.

On the A3 level Erlangen-Dechsendorf became two on Tuesday (March 14, 2023) at 07:30 passengers at a rear-end collision slightly injured. Both went himself to the doctor. After an accident on the A73 at 3:30 p.m., a 37-year-old came along minor injuries to a clinic. This had when changing lanes one at Erlangen-Bruck overlooked trailer and was caught by it. your car was significantly damaged.

14 accidents in 24 hours – fortunately no one was seriously injured

Back on the A3 then happened almost at the same time on Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m two rear-end collisions with a total of five trucks at a distance of 150 meters. The accident sites were in construction area. It came to the recovery of the accident vehicles significant traffic delays in the direction of Nuremberg between the Höchstadt-Ost and Erlangen-West junctions.





At 6:30 a.m. we arrived at the Erlangen-Tennenlohe junction on the A3 59-year-old man with his vehicle transporter off the road. According to testimonies, this, driving in the direction of Würzburg, first came to the middle lane. Immediately afterwards, the vehicle with trailer pulled over the exit lane next to the roadway. There it went through the digabout the green space and damaged the wildlife fence, before it came to a standstill.

For the salvage with a crane had to at times exit in this area completely blocked become. Here alone is the damage to the accident vehicle and its Cargo consisting of three caravans, at least 50,000 euros. The driver was in a clinic brought. The cause of the accident should be one sudden health impairment be.

