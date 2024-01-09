A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty in trial for assaulting Terell Ephron

THE ANGELS.- He I kidnap A$AP Rocky He pleaded not guilty this Monday in a court in Los Angeles where he is accused of having shot another artist from hip hop in Hollywood just over two years ago.

The 35-year-old singer, who has two children with his partner, superstar Rihanna, faces charges for attacking his former friend and colleague, Terell Ephron, with a semi-automatic weapon on November 6, 2021.

“I want this to be over and for him to be able to be with his family and move on,” Joe Tacopina, Rocky’s attorney, told local media outside the courthouse.

Ephron accused the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, of having shot her several times in the middle of a fight in Hollywood, hitting her in the hand.

Rocky was arrested in the case in April 2022 upon disembarking at the Los Angeles airport from Barbados, where he was on vacation with Rihanna, then about to give birth to their first child.

But he was released on bail.

The rivalry of artists

Both men were part of the urban music collective A$AP, which was founded in New York in 2006, but according to Ephron the friendship soured after fame, and tensions between the two grew over the years.

Also known as A$AP Relli, Ephron said in a hearing in November last year that on the day of the alleged attack he saw Rocky in a parking lot in Hollywood, and that Rocky pulled out a gun and threatened to kill him, but after arguing he gave up. his back and left.

Ephron followed him, yelling insults at him, until Rocky turned and fired, the rapper claimed.

“I just wanted him to hear my side,” Ephron said then.

A$AP Rocky rose to fame in 2013 with his first album Long. Live. A$APand then consolidated himself on the scene with his At. Long. Last. A$AP.

But in recent years his strong relationship with Rihanna and some scandals have earned him more headlines than his music.

In July 2019 he was detained for a couple of weeks for a fight in Stockholm.

Source: AFP