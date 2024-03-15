Aaron Judge has good news for the Yankees

TAMPA-. The star of New York Yankees, Aaron Judge could be back in the lineup on Saturday after being slowed by abdominal discomfort.

Judge has not taken batting practice in the field or batted in a game since Sunday. He had an MRI on Monday.

New York manager Aaron Boone intends to have Judge play center field Saturday against Toronto. Judge is more focused on the March 28 opener in Houston.

judgeaaronspring.jpg Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees during a preseason game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. AP/Charlie Neibergall

“We’re in no rush,” Judge said Thursday. “On the season, I’m definitely there right now, but our goal is March 28.

Judge began experiencing discomfort with his abdomen while tracking his swing a week ago.

“He seems to feel good, he seems to be moving pretty well,” Yankees hitting coach James Rowson said. “I think he’s making sure that he talks to the medical staff, and like he’s adamant about getting it right, making sure that everything is moving in the right direction. But to me right now, everything indicates that it’s moving in a good direction.” address.

Boone said batting practice on Friday for Judge is a possibility.

“We’ll take it day by day,” said Judge, who fidgeted during batting practice Thursday.

Judge noted that National League Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuña Jr. did not play for two weeks before Thursday because of irritation in his right meniscus.

“What matters is being there in the regular season,” Judge said. “So it’s about making sure we’re ready to go when those games count. I just saw that Acuña has been out for two weeks. It’s better to waste time now, than July, August when it really matters. So, it’s “It’s about being smart about doing our thing and being there when we need it.”

Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury suffered when he ran into the right field fence at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

“Running because the toe feels great,” Judge said. “He’s never felt better.”

Boone said ace Gerrit Cole was being examined and undergoing additional testing by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Cole has struggled with elbow recovery after spring training. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Cole has made at least 30 starts in each of the last six full regular seasons. He had an MRI on Monday and X-rays and a CT scan on Tuesday.

“You have a long season and obviously we have these reports from the beginning that you don’t expect, but yet these guys haven’t changed their mentality and what they’ve done,” Rowson said. “They’ve stayed determined. It’s actually great to see you knowing that you can overcome some adversity early and not feel a big mood swing in any way.

Marcus Stromam will not replace Cole as the opening day starter.

After working 4.2 innings against Detroit on Thursday, the right-hander said he will stick to his current routine that has him starting Game 3 at Houston and the home opener on April 5 against Toronto. Stroman said he had spoken with Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

Boone said Wednesday that Carlos Rodón is scheduled for Game 2 against the Astros.

Source: AP