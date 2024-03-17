A man who killed three relatives, including his 13-year-old sister, is arrested in the US

Andre Gordon, who murdered three women this Saturday in Philadelphia, including his 13-year-old sister, He surrendered to the authorities hours later.

After committing the crimes that also cut short the lives of the mother of his children and his stepmother, the suspect fled and barricaded himself for several hours in a home in Trenton, capital of the neighboring state of New Jersey.

Gordon, 26, was kept at a home in the 100 block of Phillips Avenue, according to a journalistic report.

Police reported that the killer used an AR-15 assault rifle to shoot his stepmother Karen Gordon, 52; her sister Kera Gordon, 13; and Taylor Daniel, 25 years old and mother of her two children.

The suspect surrendered shortly before 5:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Gordon first broke into a home in the Falls Township community of Levittown and killed his stepmother and sister, according to the police report.

There were three other family members at the residence who hid while the young man looked for them, including a 14-year-old boy.

He then went to another home in Levittown and shot Taylor Daniel to death. Their two children were at the scene of the crime, but were not injured.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn explained that Gordon hit Daniel’s mother with a rifle and said the woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

Authorities had not determined a motive for the attacks.

According to Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney, the perpetrator of the murders had some minor brushes with the law, but nothing to indicate that he would be capable of such an act.

After the attacks, the young man stole a car in the parking lot of a store and then fled in another vehicle, also stolen, in which he drove to a house near Trenton, where he took refuge.

The block was surrounded and in the middle of the afternoon the agents tried to persuade Gordon to leave the house. Through the loudspeaker they told him: “Andre, stay away from the windows. If you want to give up, dial 911 now.”

