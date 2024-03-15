Don’t miss the craziest consultations from a psychoanalyst

These days the platform PRONYR TV conquer the public with Taxi therapya super fun series in which you will find the craziest and most outlandish stories.

After losing his job as a psychoanalyst and seeing his life hit rock bottom, Ramiro has no choice but to become a taxi driver to continue earning a living. However, It will not be just any taxi driver, but one who offers consultations while taking passengers to their destinations.

Family Comedy

If something characterizes this family comedy, it is that it is about a series suitable for all types of audiences. In the midst of the family crisis that triggers Ramiro’s loss of work and his wife’s demands that he not be doing nothing at home, it is the couple’s daughter who finds the solution.

In a world where social networks and virtuality capture the attention of many, this young woman’s idea is to create an application called Taxi therapy in which Clients will be able to request a taxi to get around and at the same time receive therapies about their daily problems.

Fun Characters

Each episode features different characters and cases hand in hand with these patients to whom Ramiro offers solutions in his taxi.

From a young man who has resorted to masturbation for seven years and now faces disappointment in love, a man with erectile dysfunction who only manages to get excited when it rains and there is bad weather, to a couple whose problem lies in the extremely small size of the penis. of the man who lives tormented by mockery; You will find this and more in the chapters of the series.

Cuban Talent

In addition to the actions of Ramoncitín Veloz in the role of Ramiro and Dianelys Brito as his wife, Taxi therapy It features the participation of several luxury Cuban artists.

Gelliset Valdés, Rafael (Felito) Lahera, Brayan Valdés, Víctor José Rojas, Lily Bergues, Ernesto Molina, Mauricio Casínamong others, are some of the well-known actors and influencers who bring this psychoanalyst’s patients to life.

They all have the mission of making the audience laugh while telling the most witty and dramatic stories of their lives to which they find no solution.

Directed by Tony Salup

Along with a tremendous cast of artists, Taxi therapy It also has a major league production team starting with the direction of Tony Salupthe famous director of “Case Closed”.

Orlando Fundichelywho currently works as an actor and producer, is in charge of the general production of the series, and Alejandro Robles He is the screenwriter.

Available on PRONYR TV

If these four reasons encourage you to watch the series, one more is that it is available to everyone on PRONYR TV, you just have to download the app of this platform and live the experience.

“When Tim has Tim, it’s worth it”, “If lemons fall from the sky”, “My life is a tattoo”, “Water is not denied to anyone”, “Size does matter”, “Your smell kills me” honey”, “Your Wifi warms me up” and “Run away from bread that catches your tooth” are the eight chapters of Taxi therapy that are already available.