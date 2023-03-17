ABSA reported that there will be a lack of water in La Plata and Ensenada due to two large works

The company Aguas Bonaerenses SA (ABSA) informed this Friday that due to a series of repair and maintenance jobs on the street, there may be a lack of water in several neighborhoods of La Plata and Ensenada. The firm indicated that, while the works last, low pressure may be registered in two large areas and when the supply is resumed there could also be some turbidity in the water.

“ABSA informs that within the repair and maintenance tasks to be carried out today, the intervention on two water pipes in the city of La Plata was scheduled. The first of them responds to the repair of a break detected on the North Aqueduct. The execution of these works can generate a lack of water in Villa Castells and low pressure in the downtown area of ​​Gonnet”they communicated first.

“For its part, in Los Hornos, work will be done on the repair of the 150-millimeter pipe located on calle 140 between 54 and 55. The intervention will generate low pressure in the area bounded by streets 135 to 143; and from 52 to 60”added and detailed in turn that “in both cases, it is noted that the recovery of the service after the work can cause turbidity in the water”, for which they recommended “letting it run until it recovers its usual appearance”.

Along these lines, it was also indicated that “in the face of this type of eventuality, it is necessary to avoid the use of mains water for recreational consumption and the filling of pools; postpone car washes, as well as watering sidewalks and green spaces in the course of of the day”. “These practices reduce the stress of a necessary service for everyone. In this way, it will be possible to migrate towards consumption habits consistent with instances of hydration and essential household chores that allow optimizing the availability of water to all users,” they closed.

The other situation occurs in Ensenada, due to a series of repair works on an aqueduct in Punta Lara. “ABSA informs that it is carrying out the repair of an aqueduct at the outlet of the Donato Gerardi Water Treatment Plant, in Punta Lara. It is a loss on a 450-millimeter pipe, and to carry out this task, the water service could be affected throughout the location”they detailed.

“Once the work is finished, the service will gradually normalize. During this process, turbidity may be generated in the water, so it is recommended to let it run until it recovers its usual appearance,” they concluded in this regard.