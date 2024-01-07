Actress Halle Bailey reveals that she became a mother

MIAMI.- The singer and actress Halle Bailey welcomed her first son, a boy named Halo. The interpreter of live action The little Mermaid (2023) revealed the birth of the little one in a post on Instagram, where he stated that it has been the best thing that 2023 has left him.

“The best thing that 2023 has given me, my son. Welcome to the Halo world, everyone is looking forward to meeting you,” he wrote.

The singer’s firstborn is the fruit of her love with him rapper Darryl Granberry Jr., popularly known as DDG, 26 years old. Both have been in a relationship since 2022. The YouTuber also dedicated a few words to his son on social networks. “You are the greatest blessing of my life. I have never felt so in love before.”

The little one’s name means halo, and refers to the luminous circle that angels wear on their heads.

Actress project

The news of Halo’s birth has surprised her followers, since the actress kept the pregnancy discreet. The artist has always been characterized by keeping her private life away from the media spotlight.

Although many opposed Halle Bailey representing The Little Mermaid in the Disney classic, critics and many fans applauded that she was the one to play the iconic princess.

The most recent work has been the film The Color Purple, adaptation of the literary classic Alice Walker. In 1985, director Steven Spielberg brought it to the big screen.