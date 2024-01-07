Ibai Llanos bets on Naiara as winner of OT 2023

Operacin Triunfo continues to be successful on Amazon Prime Video. The current edition, hosted by Chenoa on the popular platform, has managed to conquer thousands of viewers and Proof of this are social networks where musical talent is always one of the most talked about topics. One of the confessed fans of the contest is Ibai Llanos, who in one of his live shows could not help but get wet and give the name of his favorite contestant, the one he believes will be the one who wins this year.

I don’t want to say anything because then people tell me that I think without knowing and that now you’ve screwed up our votes, you bastard, the Basque begins by saying with his usual sense of humor. Naiara is my favorite to win OT 2023. Before she was not my favorite, but now she ishe makes clear on his Twitch channel where he accumulates millions of followers.

Some words with which Ibai Llanos could give the young woman a big push given the strong impact that the Basque has in the virtual world. Nevertheless, Naiara is already positioned as one of the great favorites of the general public since every week he demonstrates his talent on the Amazon Prime Video stage.

Ibai’s previous favorite

This Monday, January 8, Naiara defends the topic El Farsante de Ozuna with Cris, while the group theme that will open the gala will be Quevedo’s 52nd session with Bizarrap. The nominees? Paul to perform When the party is over by Billie Elish, and lex Mrquez to sing Contigo by Sebastin Yatra and Pablo Alborn.

A little less than a month ago, Ibai Llanos shouted from the rooftops that his favorite was Paul. Operation Triumph is going to be won by Paul, Paul is going to win it, insist on your Twitch. With the passing of the weeks at the Academy and the progress of the different contestants, the Basque has changed his mind, and has confirmed it to his followers.