Singer Michael Bolton cancels tour due to brain tumor

MIAMI.- He singer United States Michael Bolton suspended his tour due to a tumor brain that was diagnosed. The performer, who will turn 71 in February, explained that he underwent surgery and will take a break to recover and return to the music scene with more energy.

“Over the next few months, I will be dedicating my time and energy to recovering, which means I will have to take a temporary break. For me there is nothing more difficult than disappointing my fans by having to postpone a show, but have no doubt that I am working to return to acting as soon as possible,” he wrote on social media.

The tumor

The diagnosis was given just a few days before Christmas, so he had to undergo emergency surgery to remove it. However, he revealed that during the surgery everything went well.

“Just before the holidays they discovered that I had a brain tumor that required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team everything has been a success. Now I am recovering at home surrounded by a lot of love and the unconditional support of my family.”

Both followers and other celebrities wished him a speedy recovery, something for which the artist was grateful.

“I keep these positive messages in my heart, I will continue to keep you informed. Thank you very much and much love,” he commented.

Currently, the singer is in a romantic relationship with socialite Heather Kerzner, who is 15 years younger. Likewise, he has three daughters Isa, Taryn and Holl, from his marriage to Maureen McGuire.