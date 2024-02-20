Vinicius hesitates to Camavinga because of his outfit: Are you a goalkeeper?

It is no coincidence that Vinicius Jr. Get on your plane and choose an exotic destination to disconnect from the ball. The footballer has taken advantage of the two days off granted by Carlo Ancelotti to enjoy Marrakech, a place that has become the ideal destination for many celebrities. Upon his arrival, he unleashed madness through the streets of the Moroccan city, where he was encouraged by those he encountered. Children or adults it didn’t matter. The Madrid star visited a secondary schoolwhere the students had the opportunity to give a few touches with their idol.

An initiative promoted by UNESCO, who appointed him Goodwill Ambassador for the creation of the Vini Jr Institute, which educates children through the values ​​transmitted by football. Today, @vinijr embarked on his first mission as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education for All, visiting a secondary school in Marrakech, a UNESCO city of learning. This visit marks the beginning of a special journey to show the power of education. Together with @institutovinijr, let’s create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Camavinga and his goalkeeper outfit

Vinicius has received the news from one of his great friends from the locker room, as is Camavinga, who landed this Tuesday in Marrakech. The Brazilian footballer has uploaded the arrival of the French footballer on social networks, whom he has trolled for his goalkeeper outfit for wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt from the Balenciaga brand. A garment valued at 1,000 euros.

Enlarge Vinicius hesitates to Camavinga because of his outfit: You are a goalkeeper. INSTAGRAM

Are you going as a goalkeeper today?the Brazilian wrote along with an image of his outfit. Camavinga He responded to his teammate to highlight his versatile talent, which has led him to play in many positions. Let me, you know I can do everything. Both footballers visited a restaurant in the city to enjoy Moroccan cuisine.

le360, local newspaper, reports that Vinicius and Camavinga are in Marrakech for the wedding of Brahim Díaz’s sister, who will say I do this Tuesday in a palace in the city. A ceremony in which, presumably, there will also be Marco Asensio and Sandra Garalwho are also staying in the city.