After being branded an irresponsible mother, Yuridia explodes in networks

After she was attacked on social networks, for being “fat”, now yurida She has been the victim of new criticism for having “voted for her son”, since hundreds of Internet users accuse her of being an irresponsible mother.

And it is that as the singer is known, she had a loving relationship, with the also ex-academic, Edgar Guerrerowith whom she had her first child in 2006 and although she never revealed much about her family, she could not prevent rumors from spreading that her now 14-year-old child suffered abandonment.

Thus, the singer resorted to spreading a video on her social networks to answer all her “haters” with a tremendous and forceful message, where she also announced that with this second baby, she will be much more careful, to avoid exposing him to the public. media.

Yuridia explodes on social networks

YURIDIA EXPLOITS AGAINST HATER WHO TOLD HER HE DROPPED OUT HIS SON PHOENIX: What's the f*cking problem that a father takes care of his son?, he retorted.

March 23, 2023





With several videos on social networks, Yuridia gave more details about her relationship with her ex and the upbringing of Phoenix Guerrero, to make it clear that never left himOn the contrary, she alone took care of her son.

“Edgar and I had to share our son’s first years of life, until it was time to take him to school and settle in one place, and that’s where I came in and I kept him… I don’t know where they get that I threw away and abandoned my son if he lived with me for a long time,” he said.

In addition, he added “what is the f*cking (damn) problem that the father takes care of his son more than the mother?”, and “We are not used as a society to see that, right?, but hey, they only I wanted to clear this up.”

Yuridia points out that her son wants to be a singer

Yuridia denies abandoning her son



Regarding the current situation of her son, the interpreter of “What agony” explained that the young man made the decision to go live with his father, because is going his own way in the music.

“My son right now is a very beautiful puberty who is worth a thousand peanuts what his dad and I are doing, because now he just wants to make music… He doesn’t live in Mexico City, but that decision was something that He took his father, me and our respective partners between him,” he concluded. Reported The Truth News.

