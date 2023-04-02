After the controversy of the BRAV-M police officers in TPMP, Darmanin announces the arrival of the police prefect on Monday in the show

The prefect of police of Paris, Laurent Nuñez, should participate Monday evening April 3 in the program TPMP of Cyril Hanouna, on the channel C8, after the participation Friday in this program of four people presented as members of the BRAV-M ( police on motorcycles), announced this Sunday April 2 Gérald Darmanin.

Hanouna or the dangers of tele-populism

As of Friday evening Laurent Nuñez had announced the opening of an administrative investigation and the referral to justice, ensuring that “the first elements in possession” of the police headquarters “suggests that these people do not belong to the BRAV-M (brigade for the repression of violent motorcyclist actions)”.

The sequel after the ad

Guest of “Great Meeting” Europe 1/Cnews/Les Echos, the Minister of the Interior said he had ” propose “ than Laurent Nuñez “may be a guest on Mr. Hanouna’s show on Monday”. “And I believe there will be”he added.

An agent dismissed from the national police in December 2022

Friday evening, on the set of ” Do not touch My TV “three men and a woman, hooded, a black hood on the head and the modified voice, an orange armband marked police on the arm, presented themselves for some as members of the BRAV-M.

However, according to concordant sources, none is a member of the BRAV-M. Cédric, who presented himself as the spokesperson, was dismissed from the national police in December 2022, said Gérald Darmanin.

Did Cyril Hanouna and his columnists read too much Hunter S. Thompson and his “Las Vegas Parano”?

When a petition demanding the dissolution of this police unit collected more than 246,000 signatures on Sunday, the Minister of the Interior invited parliamentarians, “including those who insult them”to come and see how the police work.

He thus proposed to LFI deputy Ugo Bernalicis to ” spend a day “ with BRAV or CRS police officers. “I’m tired of pouring torrents of insults on the police and gendarmes! »exclaimed the minister.