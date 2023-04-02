In the face of the housing crisis in CDMX, Cuernavaca and Valle de Bravo are seen as options to acquire a property

The holidays are approaching, due to Holy Week, and with this the people of the capital will look for the closest places to rest; however, for many people it is better buy a house in these regions, not only to rest, but to live permanently.

Around Mexico City (CDMX) there are regions that have developed a real estate offer to meet the demand, which, not finding affordable options within the capital, seeks other markets, such as Cuernavaca or Valle de Bravo, among others, which, beyond being seen as resting places, have sought to create the conditions for offer housing.

“CDMX is really a metropolis that has very high costs. Factors such as inflation and the increase in the cost of renting and selling real estate mean that the population is continually looking for better options outside the metropolitan area. It is not a new phenomenon, since In the 1980s, this population decline was observed,” says Leonardo González, Real Estate analyst at Propiedades.com.

According to data from the real estate portal Propiedades.com, in Cuernavaca, Morelos, seven out of 10 households Of the more than 6,200 properties offered on said site, they are houses less than four years old, which speaks of a relatively new inventory given the demand that has existed in this town.

According to data from the portal, the average price in Cuernavaca per square meter (m2) of construction is 14,179 pesos; while the apartments have an average area of ​​100 m2 and their average cost per m2 is 18,199 pesos.

Likewise, in Valle de Bravo, another of the options for the residents of the capital to find housing, the price of the houses is 29,398 pesos per m2 of construction; in Toluca, State of Mexico, the average cost per m2 is 10,821 pesos.

“This trend is influenced by various factors such as excess traffic in the capital, environmental quality, the housing cost more accessible outside the urban area, friendlier cities and even the home office or telecommuting that makes it easier for people to move to these places, since they do not have the need to commute daily to work”, adds the portal specialist.

For the site, the demand in these regions begins to be seen as an accelerated transition in the housing use secondary or vacation, towards a permanent or main home, which will be accentuated in the coming years.