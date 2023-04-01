After the hype: 3D printing for everyone | c’t uplink 47.7

3D printers exert a strong fascination: Shapes, figures and components appear to appear out of nowhere layer by layer. But after the hype came the disappointment. 3D printers are too complex for a mass product. Manufacturers and users are now talking plainly about what is feasible and where the limits are. Nevertheless, they are an affordable tool for hobbyists, nerds and designers to implement individual projects. And if you don’t want to buy a 3D printer yourself, you can have your models made by a service provider.



The weekly c’t podcast c’t uplink is available …

In the c’t uplink we give an insight into how 3D printers are used in practice today, whether in makerspace, engineering offices or in industry. There are various 3D printing processes with cryptic abbreviations (FDM, SLA, SLS, …), each with its advantages and disadvantages. And there are different materials for each printing process, whether plastic filaments, synthetic resins or metal powder. In the c’t uplink, 3D printing veteran and c’t editor Pina Merkert explains how the processes differ and which material is suitable for which purpose.

If it’s do-it-yourself, then it’s the right thing to do, thought c’t editor Michael Link. He got into the subject with a 3D printer kit and prints useful things for his other hobbies. What you should consider when choosing a 3D printer and how the first steps in additive manufacturing succeed, he reports to moderator Keywan Tonekaboni in the c’t uplink.

Also present: Pina Merkert, Michael Link and Keywan Tonekaboni

Die c’t 8/2023 is available at the kiosk, im Browser and in the c’t app for iOS and Android.

You can find more episodes of our podcast c’t uplink at ct.de/uplink

On our YouTube channel c’t 3003 there will be a new video every Friday at 5 p.m.

















(etc.)

