Marvel’s Avengers has now received its final update

One could have imagined another scenario, where the Marvel films continued to run like the train even after Endgame and that Crystal Dynamics’ accompanying games-as-a-service game Marvel’s Avengers went hand in hand with the film universe. But that did not happen. Marvel’s superhero movies have plummeted in quality after Endgame and Marvel’s Avengers were more or less mocked from the start.

Despite promises that it could be played continuously for “years to come,” the developers told us just over two months ago that, unlike the movies that keep being pumped out, it’s time for the 3.5-year-old Marvel’s Avengers to hang its hat on the shelf. As previously reported, they will continue to repair any issues until September, and you will be able to continue playing both single and multiplayer after that, but yesterday’s 2.8 update is the very, very last.

The update unlocks (almost) all the stuff that was previously behind a paywall, converts your paid-in money to in-game currency, and some final buffs make the heroes stronger – presumably to reduce churn after the incentive to buy things has more or less disappeared. You can check out all the details about the update via the Twitter link below.