ARK Survival Ascended: the remaster of ARK under Unreal Engine 5 is revealed

On the sidelines of the postponement of ARK 2 to 2024, Studio Wildcard has

announcement the arrival of a remaster of ARK Survival Evolved.

A new remaster in the works

Called ARK: Survival Ascended, the game is developed under the Unreal Engine 5 engine and will use Nanite, Lumen and RTXDI technologies. In particular, it will offer dynamic water and interactive vegetation, in addition to cross-play.

Cross-platform modding will also be supported and players will be able to enjoy new content including a story expansion expected for the last quarter of 2023. 4 new creatures are expected in particular and more details will be given before its release.

ARK: Survival Ascended will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC in August 2023 for $39.99. Xbox Series X|S and PC players will soon be able to pre-order a bundle called ARK Respawned Bundle, including ARK: Survival Ascended and ARK 2.

This bundle will be available for 1 year from the end of August and will retail for $49.99. A 1-month access to the closed beta of ARK 2 will also be reserved for players who purchase this pack.