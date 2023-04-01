April 2023 video game releases: a big month and a highly anticipated release

Since the beginning of the year, on the video game side, we have been served. The big releases are legion, and the more modest games are always in number. In January, we already had the right to several highly anticipated big titles such as Forspoken, Dead Space Remake or One Piece Odyssey and Fire Emblem Engage. A month later, Hogwarts Legacy shattered all records, to the point of almost eclipsing other February releases such as Atomic Hearts and Octopath Traveler 2. In March, it was of course Resident Evil 4 Remake that caught all eyes , but other pretty apps, like Wo Long Fallen Dynasty or Metroid Prime Remastered, which literally melted franchise lovers on Switch.

Top video game releases of April 2023

For this month of April, however, we should not expect so many big popular games. The AAAs can be counted on the fingers of one hand, but the big DLCs are legion. On the very big game side, we will finally have the right to the very (too?) awaited Dead Island 2 as well as the no less highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Horizon Forbidden West will return to the front of the stage with its first big DLC ​​Burning Shores while Monster Hunter Rise will welcome its XXL extension with open arms Sunbreak on PlayStation and Xbox Series. The indie scene will also have its representatives, notably The Last Case of Benedict Fox, a highly anticipated game mixing elements of point’n click and metroidvania. For once, we will also have remasters and other remakes to eat like Nintendo’s tactical game Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp or Live A Livewho literally comes back from the dead.

Other titles, less important, but no less interesting are also in the game.

And you, what do you play? What are your next games for this month of April 2023?

Meet Your Maker – 4 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One (day one dans le PS Plus Essential)

– 4 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One (day one dans le PS Plus Essential) Road 96 : Mile 0 – 4 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

– 4 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Curse of the Sea Rats – 6 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

– 6 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Stranger of Paradise : Final Fantasy Origin – 6 avril 2023 – PC (Steam)

– 6 avril 2023 – PC (Steam) EA Sports PGA Tour – 7 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC

– 7 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC GrimGrimoire OnceMore – 7 avril 2023 – PS5, PS4, Switch

– 7 avril 2023 – PS5, PS4, Switch Sherlock Holmes : The Awakened – 11 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

– 11 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Ghostwire : Tokyo – 12 avril 2023 – Xbox Series, (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass)

– 12 avril 2023 – Xbox Series, (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass) Rusted Moss – 12 avril – PC

– 12 avril – PC Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 14 avril 2023 – PC, PS4, Switch

– 14 avril 2023 – PC, PS4, Switch Process of Elimination – 14 avril 2023 – PS4, Switch

– 14 avril 2023 – PS4, Switch God of Rock – 18 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

– 18 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Minecraft Legends – 18 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

– 18 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch The Mageseeker : A League of Legends Story – 18 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

– 18 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores (DLC) – 19 avril 2023 – PS5

(DLC) – 19 avril 2023 – PS5 Shattered Heaven – 19 avril 2023 – PC

– 19 avril 2023 – PC Stray Blade – 20 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC

– 20 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC Coffee Talk Ep 2 : – 20 avril – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass)

– 20 avril – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass) Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – 21 avril 2023 – Switch

– 21 avril 2023 – Switch Dead Island 2 – 21 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One

– 21 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One Stranded : Alien Dawn – 25 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One

– 25 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One Honkai: Star Rail – 26 avril 2023 – PC, iOS, Android

– 26 avril 2023 – PC, iOS, Android Live A Live – 27 avril – PS5, PC, PS4

– 27 avril – PS5, PC, PS4 The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 27 avril – Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass)

– 27 avril – Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass) Monster Hunter Rise : Sunbreak (DLC) – 28 avril 2023 – PS4 PS5 One Xbox Series

(DLC) – 28 avril 2023 – PS4 PS5 One Xbox Series Star Wars Jedi : Survivor – 28 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC

Note of course that this list only focuses on a large part of the main video game releases of April 2023. Like every month, many titles are released, with different ambitions. Not to mention that a plethora of games tumbles on Steam and consorts in early access. Besides that, many games also benefit from important updates. In April, for example, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should be entitled to a very large patch.

Finally, note that many titles will also land on the various subscription services such as PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium or the Xbox Game Pass. We also have a few confirmed games for each of them.

Meet Your Maker, loot and build!

4 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One and in day one in the PS Plus Essential

After Dead by Daylight and its crazy spin-off, Behavior will return soon with Meet Your Maker, another original multiplayer game. Inspired by title like Mighty Quest for Epic Loot d’Ubisoft, Meet Your Maker offers players the opportunity to build real impregnable fortresses full of perverted traps to protect their property. In a second step, it will be necessary to storm the bases of the other players to try to steal their treasure. Suffice to say that the most imaginative and vicious builders will win. It will be possible to build networks of labyrinthine tunnels, to set traps or even to put creatures there to defend. The game will be released on console and PC simultaneously and will even be entitled to day one availability in the PS Plus Essential of April 2023.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, paranormal investigation in the heart of Tokyo

12 avril 2023 – Xbox Series, (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass)

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an atypical FPS straight out of the kitchens of Tango Gamesworks (The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush…). We embody a game man who wakes up in the middle of Tokyo after the sudden invasion of a horde of ghostly creatures. Demons, spirits and other ancient monsters then swarm the streets of the gigantic Japanese city. Fortunately, we can count on the help of a spirit that has taken possession of our hero’s body. Thanks to him, we will have at our disposal a wide range of power to purify the demons. After a temporary exclusivity on PlayStation, the game is finally coming to Xbox Series and will land as soon as it is released in the Xbox Game Pass.

Minecraft Legends, a new cubic spin-off

18 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass)

Far from the sandbox survival game we all know, Minecraft Legends is one of the titles that aim to expand the universe created by Mojang to new horizons. Here, therefore, no completely crazy complex creations, but a strategic adventure game. By embodying an illustrious hero, we will have to control hordes of iconic creatures from the franchise to attack our opponents, explore and defend our lands from external threats. It will still be possible to build a home to enjoy a whole bunch of improvements. The game promises a good big dose of fan service while seeking to renew the recipe. The game is expected on all media and arrives as soon as it is released on the Xbox Game Pass.

Horizon Forbidden West : Burning Shores, le DLC exclu PS5

April 19, 2023 – PS5

After having made the good days of the PS5 at the beginning of 2022, Horizon Forbidden West will return this year with a very first DLC. Burning Shores will send Aloy to explore a whole new region. As for Dead Island 2, the beautiful redhead will travel around Los Angeles to discover new secrets and once again save part of the world from a great threat. Unlike the base game, the DLC ofHorizon Forbidden West will be completely exclusive to the PS5. The developers insist that it was necessary to exploit the full potential of their vision for this new adventure. We should also expect to take full peepers.

Dead Island 2 arrive enfin !

21 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4, Xbox One

To close the month, several big games will launch hostilities. Notably Dead Island 2 which is undoubtedly THE most anticipated game of the last decade (literally). A true Arlesian, the title of Deep Silver almost never saw the light of day. No one seemed to believe it anymore and yet, it will land this April. Dead Island 2 will allow us to embody different characters with unique abilities that we can customize on the fly thanks to a system inspired by deck builders. In addition to the revamped RPG aspect, the software will offer an impressive and never before seen dismemberment system thanks to an in-house physics engine that manages the location of damage with a master hand. Sensitive hearts, abstain.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox, the essential of the month of April?

27 avril – Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, (day one dans le Xbox Game Pass)

Big release highly anticipated from the indie scene, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will land at the end of April exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC. The game promises to be a mix of point’n click, metroidvania and storytelling-tinged action adventure. We will embody a detective capable of traveling between two dimensions. We will have to solve various investigations related to strange murders, including that of our father. A whole program fueled by an artistic direction that is already hitting the bull’s eye.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the long-awaited sequel

28 avril 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series, PC

We will end the month of April with science fiction and Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Respawn is back with a sequel that promises to be completely disproportionate compared to Fallen Order. The developers promise us here a large open world to explore where it will finally be possible to move quickly, and an annex dungeon to discover. The fights also promise to be just as thrilling, even more so, while the staging should once again offer us a great show. In any case, the studio has redoubled its efforts with each presentation to heat up the fans. Star Wars Jedi Survivor should satisfy them.