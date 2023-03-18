After the tie, the Tottenham coach launched a harsh accusation against his players

Tottenham’s Italian manager Antonio Contespoke at a press conference after the agonizing 3-3 draw against Southampton, after winning 3-1, and He accused his players of being “selfish”, of not having “heart” and besides, he also hit the leadership.

“We are professionals. The club pays me and the players a lot of money. Not to look for excuses or not to show a spirit of belonging, not to show responsibility, which is what we are showing. For me this is unacceptable, because it is the first time in my career that I have seen a situation like this.. So far I haven’t been able to change it. Compared to last season, the situation has gotten worse,” she stated.

At the same time, he noted that “they don’t play for something important, they don’t want to play under pressure, under stress. It’s easy this way. The history of Tottenham is this, the owner has been twenty years and has not won anything. But why?“.

In this way, after the tie against the bottom of the table, the team in which the world champion plays, Romero’s holidayis located in fourth position in the Premier League and in qualifying positions to the Champions League.