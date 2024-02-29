Agency predicts disaster in Cuba due to bread shortage

WASHINGTON_ The recent announcement made by the Cuban regime about the suspension of pan in the ration book, is causing concerns among citizens about how to get food, while they observe that there is no type of rationing for foreigners and tourists.

The Center for a Free Cuba said that the suspension of bread, a basic food for Cuban families, from the ration book, announced by the Castro regime, is not due to the economic embargo.

The US State Department stated that the embargo does not prevent the provision of humanitarian assistance to Cuba. Trade in agricultural products amounted to $400 million in 2023, indicating that food exports are not limited by restrictions.

“While the embargo remains in effect, the United States government prioritizes support for the Cuban people, and US laws and regulations include exemptions and authorizations related to exports of food, medicine and other humanitarian goods to Cuba, as well as disaster response. “, stated the US government in its fact sheet.

In that sense, trade in mainly agricultural products with Cuba amounted to 400 million dollars in 2023, in contrast to only 241.8 million dollars during the last year of the Barack Obama Administration’s thaw with Havana in 2016.

“Flour destined for tourism”

The bread shortage is attributed to the prioritization of purchasing flour for tourists in luxury hotels, ignoring the basic needs of Cuban families. The Cuban regime’s lack of planning leaves millions depending on the ration book, the organization maintains.

Likewise, he assured that “The impact of the lack of flour to make bread is limited to the production that is distributed through the ration book on which millions of Cubans depend.”

Although MSMEs and non-state forms continue to purchase flour, the vulnerable population suffers the consequences. The lack of flour affects the production distributed through the book, while the hotels do not face consequences.

“Disaster”

The Center for a Free Cuba states that the situation is expected to worsen on the Island, with provinces announcing restrictions on the distribution of bread even for children.

“During the next few days the dimension of the disaster will be appreciated. In fact, in several provinces they have already announced that rationing bread will only be for children. Hopefully, some of the flour destined for hotels and the regime’s leadership will go to that nothing is missing, can be allocated to the sick and the elderly,” the organization said in a statement.

The Center urges to redirect flour towards the sick and elderly, instead of privileging the elite of Castroism and warns about the possible increase in class differences and repressive measures against peasants, contributing to the shortage of basic products in the country after of more than six decades of Marxist revolution.

Source: With information from the Center for a Free Cuba