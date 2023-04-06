Agravis Raiffeisen AG: Annual Report and Sustainability Magazine 2022

AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG

“Strong together. For agriculture with a future”: This year’s title is a modification of the company claim “Strong together. For land and life”. AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG. He gets to the heart of the self-image and vision of the future of the agricultural trade and service company. This year, AGRAVIS is looking to the future with confidence and is leaving behind a historic and economically demanding 2022 business year. The AGRAVIS annual report and the AGRAVIS sustainability magazine are now available on the group website agravis.de online.

The annual report of the AGRAVIS Group presents the business development in 2022 in detail, including the strategic orientation of the company and a forecast section for the current financial year. In addition, the report includes an extensive appendix with detailed figures. Here the annual report is available as a PDF and flipbook.

Profitability, appreciation and conservation of resources – these are the three pillars of the AGRAVIS sustainability strategy, which our sustainability magazine will also be based on in 2022. The magazine focuses on sustainability-related topics and figures from the year 2022. Here the sustainability magazine is available as a PDF and flipbook.

